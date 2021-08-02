Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) Short Interest Update

Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,000 shares, a decrease of 22.6% from the June 30th total of 81,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 96,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of Friedman Industries stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $12.85. 14,686 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,138. Friedman Industries has a 1 year low of $5.05 and a 1 year high of $15.63. The stock has a market cap of $88.65 million, a PE ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.37.

Get Friedman Industries alerts:

Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.58). Friedman Industries had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The business had revenue of $49.21 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th.

Separately, TheStreet raised Friedman Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

In related news, CEO Mike J. Taylor bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.86 per share, with a total value of $51,440.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Friedman Industries by 2.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 87,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 2,424 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Friedman Industries by 4.4% in the first quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 65,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 2,782 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Friedman Industries by 2.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 558,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,518,000 after buying an additional 14,766 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Friedman Industries by 34.8% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 99,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 25,653 shares during the period. 32.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Friedman Industries Company Profile

Friedman Industries, Incorporated engages in steel processing, pipe manufacturing and processing, and the steel and pipe distribution businesses the United States. It operates in two segments, Coil and Tubular. The Coil segment is involved in the processing and wholesale of hot-roll coils into sheet and plate, as well as customer-owned coils.

Featured Article: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Friedman Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Friedman Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.