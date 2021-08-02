Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Addex Therapeutics (ADXN)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Addex Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ADXN) recently:

7/29/2021 – Addex Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Addex Therapeutics Ltd is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs for neurological disorders. The company’s lead drug candidate includes dipraglurant, ADX71149 which are in clinical stage. Its Preclinical programs include GABAB PAM for CMT1A, mGlu7 NAM for PTSD, mGlu2 NAM for mild neurocognitive disorders, mGlu4 PAM for Parkinson’s disease and mGlu3 PAM for neurodegenerative disorders. GABAB PAM program has been licensed to Indivior PLC for the treatment of addiction. Addex Therapeutics Ltd is based in Geneva, Switzerland. “

7/27/2021 – Addex Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/22/2021 – Addex Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock.

7/21/2021 – Addex Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/13/2021 – Addex Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock.

7/7/2021 – Addex Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/5/2021 – Addex Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock.

6/29/2021 – Addex Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADXN traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,612. Addex Therapeutics Ltd has a 12-month low of $8.88 and a 12-month high of $37.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.89. The firm has a market cap of $74.57 million, a PE ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 2.17.

Addex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $0.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.76 million. Addex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 294.88% and a negative return on equity of 64.46%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Addex Therapeutics Ltd will post -2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. NEA Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Addex Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $17,208,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Addex Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $121,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Addex Therapeutics by 2,420.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares during the period. 3.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Addex Therapeutics Ltd, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule pharmaceutical products for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in Switzerland. The company focuses on the discovery of oral small molecule allosteric modulators of G-protein coupled receptors.

