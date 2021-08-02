PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $20.14 Million

Equities research analysts predict that PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) will announce sales of $20.14 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for PennantPark Investment’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $19.82 million and the highest is $20.34 million. PennantPark Investment reported sales of $25.41 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 20.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that PennantPark Investment will report full year sales of $79.28 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $78.37 million to $80.76 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $91.52 million, with estimates ranging from $86.09 million to $96.44 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for PennantPark Investment.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13. PennantPark Investment had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 159.18%. The firm had revenue of $19.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.50 million.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PNNT shares. TheStreet lowered PennantPark Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on PennantPark Investment in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PennantPark Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

NASDAQ PNNT traded up $0.08 on Monday, reaching $6.47. 488,569 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 424,785. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.71. The company has a market cap of $433.81 million, a PE ratio of 3.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. PennantPark Investment has a fifty-two week low of $2.80 and a fifty-two week high of $7.41.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.42%. PennantPark Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.69%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PennantPark Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $287,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in PennantPark Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in PennantPark Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in PennantPark Investment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PennantPark Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. 31.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in building and real estate, hotels and gaming, electronics, healthcare, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, manufacturing industries and retail.

