$17.30 Million in Sales Expected for The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) will announce $17.30 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for The Joint’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $16.89 million to $17.70 million. The Joint posted sales of $12.59 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 37.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that The Joint will report full year sales of $75.91 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $75.12 million to $76.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $97.09 million, with estimates ranging from $93.47 million to $100.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow The Joint.

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.13. The Joint had a return on equity of 37.82% and a net margin of 23.43%. The company had revenue of $17.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.64 million.

A number of brokerages have commented on JYNT. Maxim Group downgraded The Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on The Joint from $61.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley lifted their target price on The Joint from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on The Joint from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.86.

JYNT stock traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $79.71. The company had a trading volume of 191,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,427. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.95. The Joint has a fifty-two week low of $13.65 and a fifty-two week high of $89.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.71 and a beta of 1.25.

In related news, CFO Jake Singleton sold 8,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total transaction of $699,215.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,202,054.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bandera Partners Llc sold 369,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total value of $26,457,583.32. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 486,971 shares of company stock valued at $34,409,504. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Joint in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of The Joint in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in shares of The Joint by 135.2% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of The Joint in the first quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Joint in the second quarter valued at $218,000. 79.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Joint Company Profile

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and the sale of regional developer rights.

