Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $148.57 Million

Equities analysts expect Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) to report sales of $148.57 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Scorpio Tankers’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $171.91 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $138.59 million. Scorpio Tankers reported sales of $343.33 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 56.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers will report full-year sales of $678.41 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $639.90 million to $771.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $750.06 million, with estimates ranging from $184.20 million to $959.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Scorpio Tankers.

Get Scorpio Tankers alerts:

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The shipping company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.03. Scorpio Tankers had a positive return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 1.87%. The firm had revenue of $134.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 47.2% on a year-over-year basis.

STNG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Scorpio Tankers presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.57.

STNG stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.48. 593,559 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,267,362. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.61. Scorpio Tankers has a 1-year low of $8.28 and a 1-year high of $24.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.80%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,339 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co grew its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 7.2% during the first quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 14,875 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the first quarter worth $30,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the fourth quarter worth $30,213,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 2.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 151,127 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,790,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares during the period. 41.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 30, 2021, it owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered 131 product tankers, which included 42 LR2, 12 LR1, 63 MR, and 14 Handymax tankers with a weighted average age of approximately 5.2 years.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Scorpio Tankers (STNG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.