AidCoin 24 Hour Volume Hits $134.00 (AID)

AidCoin (CURRENCY:AID) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. One AidCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0415 or 0.00000105 BTC on major exchanges. AidCoin has a total market cap of $1.76 million and $134.00 worth of AidCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, AidCoin has traded up 8.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002533 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.16 or 0.00061190 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002665 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00014886 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002536 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $322.11 or 0.00815881 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.47 or 0.00094904 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001785 BTC.

AidCoin Coin Profile

AID is a coin. It was first traded on November 20th, 2017. AidCoin’s total supply is 42,547,119 coins and its circulating supply is 42,547,118 coins. AidCoin’s official website is www.aidcoin.co . AidCoin’s official Twitter account is @aid_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for AidCoin is /r/AidCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AidCoin’s official message board is medium.com/aidcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “AidCoin is the ERC20 token that aims to become the preferred method to donate transparently through the Ethereum blockchain. The AID token will power AIDChain, a platform that provides an ecosystem of services through an easy-to-use interface, connecting the non-profit community while allowing full transparency and traceability of donations. AIDChain’s services include an internal exchange to convert major cryptocurrencies into AidCoin, a built-in wallet to store and donate easily, an explorer to track donations transparently, tools to connect donors with all the actors involved in the non-profit sector and templates of smart contracts to run fundraising campaigns. “

