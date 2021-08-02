Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $20.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.30% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Beazer Homes USA, Inc. designs, builds and sells single family homes. The company designs homes to appeal primarily to entry-level and first move-up home buyers. Their objective is to provide customers with homes that incorporate quality and value. The company’s subsidiary, Beazer Mortgage, originates the mortgages for the company’s home buyers. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st.

NYSE:BZH traded down $0.45 on Monday, reaching $17.81. 462,241 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 473,840. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.97. Beazer Homes USA has a 12 month low of $10.75 and a 12 month high of $26.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $557.35 million, a P/E ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 11.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.32. Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 16.02%. As a group, research analysts predict that Beazer Homes USA will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Robert L. Salomon sold 4,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $96,264.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 198,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,771,224. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 7.24% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Beazer Homes USA during the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Beazer Homes USA during the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 19.6% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,523 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 20.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,731 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Beazer Homes USA during the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Beazer Homes USA

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

