Rocket Vault Trading Up 47.7% Over Last Week (RVF)

Rocket Vault (CURRENCY:RVF) traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. In the last seven days, Rocket Vault has traded up 47.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Rocket Vault coin can currently be purchased for $0.0612 or 0.00000157 BTC on popular exchanges. Rocket Vault has a total market cap of $1.01 million and approximately $2.96 million worth of Rocket Vault was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Rocket Vault alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002573 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001877 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.96 or 0.00046177 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.05 or 0.00103008 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54.13 or 0.00139206 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39,165.53 or 1.00720838 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $333.25 or 0.00857003 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rocket Vault Coin Profile

Rocket Vault’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,455,198 coins. Rocket Vault’s official Twitter account is @RocketVault_

Rocket Vault Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Vault directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rocket Vault should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rocket Vault using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “RVFUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Rocket Vault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rocket Vault and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.