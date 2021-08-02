Analysts Expect Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $18.41 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) will report sales of $18.41 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Capital Southwest’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $18.58 million and the lowest is $18.18 million. Capital Southwest reported sales of $15.16 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capital Southwest will report full-year sales of $77.51 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $74.91 million to $79.97 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $84.75 million, with estimates ranging from $78.45 million to $91.69 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Capital Southwest.

Get Capital Southwest alerts:

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.04). Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 74.76%. The business had revenue of $17.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.76 million.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley upped their target price on Capital Southwest from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Capital Southwest in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capital Southwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capital Southwest currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.33.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 114,275 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 3,329 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,789 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,823 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 4,554 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest during the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 123.6% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,799 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. 28.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CSWC traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $24.94. The stock had a trading volume of 76,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,446. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.81. Capital Southwest has a twelve month low of $12.63 and a twelve month high of $28.10. The stock has a market cap of $524.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.21.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.50%. This is a positive change from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.61%.

Capital Southwest Company Profile

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

Further Reading: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Capital Southwest (CSWC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Southwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Southwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.