Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:FIE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:FIE) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €71.43 ($84.03).

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Independent Research set a €74.00 ($87.06) price target on Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Warburg Research set a €74.00 ($87.06) price target on Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Baader Bank set a €78.00 ($91.76) price target on Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th.

FRA:FIE traded down €0.25 ($0.29) during trading hours on Monday, hitting €63.30 ($74.47). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,484 shares. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €65.21. Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €65.50 ($77.06) and a twelve month high of €77.50 ($91.18).

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft engages in the investment in and operation of optical and hearing aid businesses. The company manufactures and sells visual aids and other optical products, including glasses, frames, lenses, sunglasses, contact lenses and accessories, and various merchandise, as well as hearing aids and accessories.

