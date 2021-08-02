L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Receives $223.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $223.00.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LHX shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet lowered L3Harris Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $208.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

NYSE:LHX traded down $0.79 on Monday, reaching $225.95. 1,196,289 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,149,947. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $221.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.09, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.88. L3Harris Technologies has a 12 month low of $158.09 and a 12 month high of $230.00.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 7.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies will post 12.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 2,500 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total transaction of $555,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,120,565.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd A. Taylor sold 5,312 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.70, for a total transaction of $1,172,358.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 266,281 shares of company stock valued at $58,623,228. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LHX. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 258.3% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. 79.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

