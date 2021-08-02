Brokerages Expect iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.15 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) will announce $1.15 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for iQIYI’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.12 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.17 billion. iQIYI reported sales of $1.05 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that iQIYI will report full-year sales of $4.96 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.87 billion to $5.10 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $5.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.49 billion to $5.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover iQIYI.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. iQIYI had a negative net margin of 18.11% and a negative return on equity of 72.30%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IQ shares. CLSA raised shares of iQIYI from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $25.50 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of iQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. OTR Global upgraded shares of iQIYI from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of iQIYI from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of iQIYI from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:IQ traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.41. 8,317,927 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,591,678. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.47 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.83. iQIYI has a 1 year low of $10.33 and a 1 year high of $28.97.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQ. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in iQIYI by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 785,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,736,000 after buying an additional 110,206 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 41,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 277,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 16,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 6,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of iQIYI in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,104,000. 37.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various products and services comprising internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform.

