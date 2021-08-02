Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) Short Interest Down 19.5% in July

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,850,000 shares, a drop of 19.5% from the June 30th total of 15,970,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,570,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days. Approximately 6.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, Pivotal Research raised their price target on Under Armour from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Under Armour by 91.4% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Under Armour in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Under Armour by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Under Armour in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Under Armour in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UA traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $18.10. 5,294,905 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,747,831. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Under Armour has a twelve month low of $8.71 and a twelve month high of $21.83. The stock has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.46 and a beta of 1.36.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.12. Under Armour had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 2.46%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

Recommended Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.