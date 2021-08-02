Nippon Paint (OTCMKTS:NPCPF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $12.64

Shares of Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPCPF) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.64 and last traded at $12.64, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.64.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nippon Paint from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.37. The company has a market cap of $20.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.42 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Nippon Paint (OTCMKTS:NPCPF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nippon Paint had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Nippon Paint (OTCMKTS:NPCPF)

Nippon Paint Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the paint and fine chemicals businesses. The company offers automotive coatings, including paints for use in bumpers and plastic components; trade-use paints for homes, buildings, and bridges; and industrial coatings that are used in a range of products, including construction and farming machinery, exterior building materials, office equipment, and household electrical appliances.

