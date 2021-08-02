Short Interest in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Drops By 20.1%

Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,410,000 shares, a drop of 20.1% from the June 30th total of 4,270,000 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,760,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Zoetis from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, raised their price target on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Zoetis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.21.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 6,000 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.05, for a total value of $1,014,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,068,180.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1,069.2% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 128.6% in the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 72.2% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ZTS traded down $0.59 on Monday, reaching $202.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,576,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,908,626. The firm has a market cap of $95.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.65. Zoetis has a 1-year low of $141.41 and a 1-year high of $205.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.26.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 55.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zoetis will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.97%.

About Zoetis

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

