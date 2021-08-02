MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the newsletter publisher’s stock.
Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of MarketWise in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of MarketWise in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.
MKTW traded up $0.99 during trading on Monday, hitting $15.06. The company had a trading volume of 299,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,629. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.23. MarketWise has a 1-year low of $8.65 and a 1-year high of $16.97.
MarketWise Company Profile
Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.
