MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the newsletter publisher’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of MarketWise in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of MarketWise in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

MKTW traded up $0.99 during trading on Monday, hitting $15.06. The company had a trading volume of 299,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,629. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.23. MarketWise has a 1-year low of $8.65 and a 1-year high of $16.97.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of MarketWise in the 1st quarter worth about $23,988,000. Weiss Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of MarketWise by 2,198.6% in the 1st quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 1,723,921 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $17,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648,921 shares during the period. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MarketWise in the 1st quarter worth about $12,139,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MarketWise by 3,010.0% in the 1st quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,050,000 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $10,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,238 shares during the period. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of MarketWise in the 1st quarter worth about $4,512,000. 67.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MarketWise Company Profile

Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

