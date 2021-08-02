Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.700-$1.760 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of BRX stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $22.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,824,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,233,520. The company has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 60.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.71. Brixmor Property Group has a one year low of $10.58 and a one year high of $24.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.22). Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 4.42%. The firm had revenue of $279.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

BRX has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brixmor Property Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.35.

In other news, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total value of $169,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Angela M. Aman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,080,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $707,550 in the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

