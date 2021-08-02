Analysts Set Voestalpine AG (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) Price Target at $9.16

Voestalpine AG (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.16.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VLPNY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Voestalpine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Voestalpine in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd.
OTCMKTS:VLPNY traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $8.80. 2,957 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,540. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.31. Voestalpine has a 52 week low of $4.42 and a 52 week high of $9.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.38 and a beta of 1.30.
The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a $0.076 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. Voestalpine’s dividend payout ratio is 133.33%.
Voestalpine Company Profile
Voestalpine AG processes, develops, manufactures, and sells steel products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming, and Other. The Steel division produces hot and cold-rolled steel strips, as well as electrogalvanized, hot-dip galvanized, and organically coated steel strips; and heavy plates for the energy sector, as well as turbine casings for automotive, white goods/consumer goods, building/construction, energy, mechanical engineering, and others.
