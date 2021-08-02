Analysts Set Voestalpine AG (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) Price Target at $9.16

Voestalpine AG (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.16.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VLPNY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Voestalpine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Voestalpine in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd.

OTCMKTS:VLPNY traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $8.80. 2,957 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,540. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.31. Voestalpine has a 52 week low of $4.42 and a 52 week high of $9.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.38 and a beta of 1.30.

Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. Voestalpine had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 1.01%. On average, equities analysts predict that Voestalpine will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a $0.076 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. Voestalpine’s dividend payout ratio is 133.33%.

Voestalpine Company Profile

Voestalpine AG processes, develops, manufactures, and sells steel products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming, and Other. The Steel division produces hot and cold-rolled steel strips, as well as electrogalvanized, hot-dip galvanized, and organically coated steel strips; and heavy plates for the energy sector, as well as turbine casings for automotive, white goods/consumer goods, building/construction, energy, mechanical engineering, and others.

