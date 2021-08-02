Humanscape (HUM) 24 Hour Volume Hits $16.21 Million

Humanscape (CURRENCY:HUM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. One Humanscape coin can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000269 BTC on exchanges. Humanscape has a market cap of $57.09 million and $16.21 million worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Humanscape has traded 21.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Humanscape Profile

Humanscape (HUM) is a coin. Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 coins and its circulating supply is 542,759,635 coins. Humanscape’s official website is humanscape.io . The official message board for Humanscape is medium.com/@humanscape_ico . The Reddit community for Humanscape is /r/Humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @Humanscape_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The blockchain of Humanscape consists of HUM Tokens (HUM), the basic unit for transactions; HUM Points (HP), points used within in the community; and HUM Donations (HD), points used for donations. In addition, Activity Index, Donation Index and User Score affect the token utilities. The token model of Humanscape is based on the STEEM model, which is evaluated as one of the most innovative among blockchain-based communities and has been optimized to suit the needs of patient communities. “

Humanscape Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humanscape directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Humanscape should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Humanscape using one of the exchanges listed above.

