Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) to report earnings per share of $0.26 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Himax Technologies’ earnings. Himax Technologies reported earnings per share of $0.01 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2,500%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Himax Technologies will report full-year earnings of $1.04 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.07 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Himax Technologies.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. Himax Technologies had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 10.95%. The company had revenue of $309.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 67.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Himax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Himax Technologies by 21.3% in the first quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,189,493 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $111,787,000 after buying an additional 1,439,966 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Himax Technologies by 6.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,480,888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,514,000 after buying an additional 225,428 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Himax Technologies by 33.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,402,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,800,000 after buying an additional 605,514 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Himax Technologies by 24.3% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,310,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,543,000 after buying an additional 451,426 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $28,483,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.23% of the company’s stock.

HIMX stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.99. 4,195,556 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,179,171. Himax Technologies has a 52-week low of $3.28 and a 52-week high of $17.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36 and a beta of 1.88.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.262 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Himax Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.30%.

Himax Technologies

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

