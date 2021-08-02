Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) Receives $50.55 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.55.

RCUS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. SVB Leerink set a $28.40 target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

In other news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 1,044 shares of Arcus Biosciences stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total transaction of $26,006.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Carolyn C. Tang sold 1,309 shares of Arcus Biosciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total transaction of $31,625.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new position in Arcus Biosciences during the second quarter worth $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Arcus Biosciences during the first quarter worth $34,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Arcus Biosciences during the first quarter worth $71,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Arcus Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Arcus Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $118,000. 56.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE RCUS traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $30.05. 459,551 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 608,175. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.27. Arcus Biosciences has a 1-year low of $16.69 and a 1-year high of $42.36.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.22). Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 31.34% and a negative net margin of 196.76%. The firm had revenue of $9.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.80 million. Equities research analysts predict that Arcus Biosciences will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About Arcus Biosciences

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. Its product pipeline includes, Etrumadenant, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for monotherapy.

