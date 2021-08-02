DIGG (DIGG) Trading Up 11.5% Over Last 7 Days

DIGG (CURRENCY:DIGG) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 2nd. One DIGG coin can currently be purchased for approximately $35,887.87 or 0.91835481 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DIGG has a market cap of $9.04 million and $215,591.00 worth of DIGG was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DIGG has traded up 11.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DIGG alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002560 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001878 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.99 or 0.00046044 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.21 or 0.00102893 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.31 or 0.00138972 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39,256.00 or 1.00454392 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $333.89 or 0.00854414 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DIGG Profile

DIGG’s genesis date was January 22nd, 2021. DIGG’s total supply is 6,613 coins and its circulating supply is 252 coins. DIGG’s official Twitter account is @BadgerDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “DIGG (DIGG) is an elastic BTC-pegged token governed by the Badger DAO. “

Buying and Selling DIGG

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIGG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DIGG should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DIGG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “DIGGUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for DIGG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DIGG and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.