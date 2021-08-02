Azuki (AZUKI) Trading Up 16.6% Over Last 7 Days

Azuki (CURRENCY:AZUKI) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. Azuki has a market capitalization of $1.14 million and approximately $49,456.00 worth of Azuki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Azuki has traded up 16.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Azuki coin can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000258 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Azuki alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002560 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001878 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.99 or 0.00046044 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.21 or 0.00102893 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54.31 or 0.00138972 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39,256.00 or 1.00454392 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $333.89 or 0.00854414 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Azuki Coin Profile

Azuki’s total supply is 11,310,690 coins and its circulating supply is 11,284,984 coins. The official website for Azuki is dokidoki.finance . Azuki’s official Twitter account is @dokidokifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Doki Doki Finance is a DeFi ecosystem project with original code and visuals inspired by Retro Japanese aesthetics. AZUKI is a secondary token created for the up-coming Doki Doki NFT DaPP and full-service NFT platform. “

Azuki Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Azuki directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Azuki should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Azuki using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Azuki Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Azuki and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.