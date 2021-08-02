Short Interest in United States Antimony Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY) Rises By 27.7%

United States Antimony Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,580,000 shares, an increase of 27.7% from the June 30th total of 2,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAMY. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in United States Antimony by 2,484.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,001,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after buying an additional 1,923,712 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of United States Antimony by 217.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 526,999 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 360,869 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Antimony in the first quarter valued at $360,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in United States Antimony by 450.0% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 193,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 158,004 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in United States Antimony by 107.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 183,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 95,363 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UAMY traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,350,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,745,157. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.42. The company has a current ratio of 8.12, a quick ratio of 7.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. United States Antimony has a one year low of $0.22 and a one year high of $2.56.

United States Antimony Corp. engages in the exploration, production and sale of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: United States Antimony Operations, Mexican Antimony Operations and United States Zeolite Operations. The company was founded by John C. Lawrence in 1969 and is headquartered Thompson Falls, MT.

