Short Interest in Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) Rises By 29.1%

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, an increase of 29.1% from the June 30th total of 7,900 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 18,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of AE stock traded down $0.08 on Monday, reaching $26.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,392. The firm has a market cap of $113.25 million, a P/E ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Adams Resources & Energy has a 12-month low of $18.36 and a 12-month high of $37.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.36.

Adams Resources & Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The energy company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $325.49 million during the quarter. Adams Resources & Energy had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 0.95%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Adams Resources & Energy by 6.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,940 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Adams Resources & Energy by 62.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,375 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Adams Resources & Energy by 120.3% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,064 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Adams Resources & Energy by 226.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,633 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Adams Resources & Energy by 3.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 199,739 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,802,000 after purchasing an additional 6,170 shares during the last quarter. 39.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Adams Resources & Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th.

Adams Resources & Energy Company Profile

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the marketing, transportation, terminalling, and storage of crude oil in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Crude Oil Marketing, Transportation and Storage; Tank truck Transportation of Liquid Chemicals, Pressurized Gases, Asphalt and Dry Bulk; and Pipeline Transportation, Terminalling and Storage of Crude Oil.

