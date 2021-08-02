Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Short Interest Update

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,170,000 shares, a decline of 16.5% from the June 30th total of 50,530,000 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 128,990,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,039,658,000 after acquiring an additional 22,458,740 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,505,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,396,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,726 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 49,715,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,942,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106,150 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 47,763,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,030,799,000 after acquiring an additional 815,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis Selected Advisers lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 40,917,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,598,644,000 after acquiring an additional 575,517 shares in the last quarter. 69.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WFC traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $45.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,915,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,431,547. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.14. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $20.76 and a 52-week high of $48.13.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $20.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 19.79%. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.66) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WFC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Argus lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. TheStreet upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $41.50 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.41.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

