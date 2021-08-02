CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Insider Michael J. Carpenter Sells 128,168 Shares

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 128,168 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.94, for a total transaction of $33,700,493.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD traded up $0.30 on Monday, hitting $253.91. 2,278,796 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,765,667. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $243.31. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $93.37 and a one year high of $272.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -352.65 and a beta of 1.23.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $302.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.77 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 15.86% and a negative return on equity of 11.89%. The business’s revenue was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $282.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.88.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 69,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,621,000 after acquiring an additional 17,870 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at about $131,000. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,296,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at about $356,000. 59.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

Recommended Story: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.