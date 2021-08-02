David A. Viniar Sells 5,064 Shares of Large Cap Growth Index-Linked Exchange Traded Notes due 2028 (NYSEARCA:FRLG) Stock

Large Cap Growth Index-Linked Exchange Traded Notes due 2028 (NYSEARCA:FRLG) Director David A. Viniar sold 5,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.73, for a total transaction of $1,902,696.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of FRLG stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $316.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 176 shares, compared to its average volume of 431. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $291.97. Large Cap Growth Index-Linked Exchange Traded Notes due 2028 has a 12-month low of $173.38 and a 12-month high of $325.19.

