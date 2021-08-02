Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) EVP Sells $436,050.00 in Stock

Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.42, for a total transaction of $436,050.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,543,641. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of EXR traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $175.29. 992,994 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 788,895. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52 week low of $97.40 and a 52 week high of $177.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $163.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.31). Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 46.33%. The business had revenue of $378.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.76%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EXR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $151.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $140.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Extra Space Storage currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.36.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXR. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $141,453,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,717,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $227,653,000 after acquiring an additional 720,549 shares in the last quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 1,645,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $218,058,000 after acquiring an additional 638,001 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,856,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,306,505,000 after acquiring an additional 531,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 116.9% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 395,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,467,000 after acquiring an additional 213,355 shares in the last quarter. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

