Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez Sells 10,000 Shares

Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 10,000 shares of Pool stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.39, for a total transaction of $4,803,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 5th, De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 10,000 shares of Pool stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.22, for a total transaction of $4,352,200.00.

Shares of Pool stock traded down $1.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $476.51. 191,763 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 311,902. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Pool Co. has a 1-year low of $285.92 and a 1-year high of $484.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $452.10. The company has a market cap of $19.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.20 and a beta of 0.78.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $6.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.37 by $1.00. Pool had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 76.48%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.72 EPS. Pool’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 14.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in POOL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Pool by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,022 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Pool by 95.7% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 128,659 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,925,000 after purchasing an additional 62,902 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Pool by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Pool by 171.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 132,860 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,491,000 after purchasing an additional 83,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Pool during the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

POOL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $482.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Pool from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Pool from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Pool in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Pool from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Pool presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $462.14.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

