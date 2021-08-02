Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ERFSF shares. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered shares of Eurofins Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. HSBC lowered shares of Eurofins Scientific to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eurofins Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Get Eurofins Scientific alerts:

OTCMKTS:ERFSF traded down $0.84 on Monday, reaching $123.15. 209 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,756. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Eurofins Scientific has a 52 week low of $65.00 and a 52 week high of $128.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $112.03.

Eurofins Scientific SE engages in the bio-analytical testing of food, environment, and pharmaceuticals products. The firm offers testing and laboratory services for agro science, genomics, discovery pharmacology and for supporting clinical studies. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, North America, and Rest of the World.

Featured Article: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Eurofins Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eurofins Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.