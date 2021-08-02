Brokerages Set Interfor Co. (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) Price Target at $44.17

Interfor Co. (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.95.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. CIBC reduced their price target on Interfor from C$54.00 to C$40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Interfor from $31.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Interfor from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$20.71 price objective (down from C$63.50) on shares of Interfor in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Interfor from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IFSPF traded up $0.87 during trading on Monday, hitting $21.00. The stock had a trading volume of 9,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,204. Interfor has a 12-month low of $11.03 and a 12-month high of $39.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.73.

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

