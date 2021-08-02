Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $135.60 Million

Brokerages predict that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) will report sales of $135.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Pacira BioSciences’ earnings. Pacira BioSciences posted sales of $75.51 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 79.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pacira BioSciences will report full year sales of $544.73 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $533.20 million to $551.97 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $641.58 million, with estimates ranging from $614.00 million to $672.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Pacira BioSciences.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $119.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.23 million. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 33.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PCRX shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. TheStreet cut Pacira BioSciences from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Pacira BioSciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.36.

In related news, insider Max Reinhardt sold 421 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.76, for a total value of $25,158.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Donald C. Manning sold 2,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.12, for a total value of $147,845.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,622,574.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 54,987 shares of company stock valued at $3,344,274. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after buying an additional 3,759 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,834,000. Capital Insight Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,545,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 182.4% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 51,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,580,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ PCRX traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.22. 285,123 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 455,009. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.79. Pacira BioSciences has a 12 month low of $48.23 and a 12 month high of $80.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Pacira BioSciences Company Profile

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which provide non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam.The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

