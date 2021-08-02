Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Short Interest Update

Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 564,600 shares, a drop of 20.3% from the June 30th total of 708,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 525,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NTDOY shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Nintendo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nintendo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Citigroup downgraded Nintendo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, downgraded Nintendo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st.

NTDOY traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $65.09. 363,935 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 476,607. The company has a market cap of $68.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 0.60. Nintendo has a one year low of $55.00 and a one year high of $82.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.08.

Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Nintendo had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 28.05%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nintendo will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in Nintendo by 2.1% during the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 8,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Nintendo by 235.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Nintendo by 1.6% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 19,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY raised its stake in shares of Nintendo by 2.7% in the first quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 21,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Nintendo by 20.1% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Nintendo Co, Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of home entertainment products. Its entertainment products include portable and console game machines and software, trump card and Karuta (Japanese-style playing cards), multinational consumer electronics, home console hardware such as Nintendo Wii, Nintendo DS, Nintendo 3DS, and others; as well as software for handheld and home console gaming machine.

