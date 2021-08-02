Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MSLOY) Short Interest Down 19.4% in July

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MSLOY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decrease of 19.4% from the June 30th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MSLOY remained flat at $$22.65 on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 4 shares, compared to its average volume of 921. Mitsui O.S.K. Lines has a 52 week low of $10.54 and a 52 week high of $28.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.93.

About Mitsui O.S.K. Lines

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. engages in the marine transportation business in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Dry Bulk Business, Energy Transport Business, Product Transport Business, and Associated Businesses. Its fleet consists of dry bulk carriers for the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, wood, wood chips, cement, fertilizer, and salt; crude oil tankers; tankers that transport refined petroleum products, such as gas oils, naphtha, and gasoline; chemical tankers that transport liquid chemical products; methanol carriers; and LPG carriers.

