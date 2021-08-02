Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MSLOY) Short Interest Down 19.4% in July

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MSLOY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decrease of 19.4% from the June 30th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.8 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS MSLOY remained flat at $$22.65 on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 4 shares, compared to its average volume of 921. Mitsui O.S.K. Lines has a 52 week low of $10.54 and a 52 week high of $28.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.93.
About Mitsui O.S.K. Lines
