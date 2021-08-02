J Mariner Kemper Sells 2,200 Shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Stock

UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.32, for a total transaction of $205,304.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

J Mariner Kemper also recently made the following trade(s):

Get UMB Financial alerts:

On Wednesday, June 2nd, J Mariner Kemper sold 2,200 shares of UMB Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.27, for a total transaction of $213,994.00.

On Friday, July 2nd, J Mariner Kemper sold 2,200 shares of UMB Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $204,600.00.

On Friday, May 14th, J Mariner Kemper sold 304 shares of UMB Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.81, for a total transaction of $30,038.24.

On Wednesday, May 12th, J Mariner Kemper sold 332 shares of UMB Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $32,536.00.

Shares of NASDAQ UMBF traded down $1.62 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $91.98. The company had a trading volume of 217,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,419. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. UMB Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $45.87 and a twelve month high of $99.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.43. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.07.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $332.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.78 million. UMB Financial had a net margin of 29.15% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that UMB Financial Co. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. This is a boost from UMB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is presently 20.92%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UMBF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UMB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. UMB Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UMBF. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in UMB Financial during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UMB Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of UMB Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of UMB Financial by 635.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 794 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellenbecker Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of UMB Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

Featured Story: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for UMB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.