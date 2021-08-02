Jennifer B. Damico Sells 2,500 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Stock

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $107,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,889.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Pfizer stock traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $43.96. 42,898,760 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,013,768. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.86. The company has a market capitalization of $246.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.74. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $33.36 and a one year high of $44.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 23.06%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.27%.

PFE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Pfizer from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday. Truist assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.62.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TD Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 12.0% in the second quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.1% in the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 22,092 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.6% in the second quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.5% in the second quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 52,755 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% in the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 28,401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

Further Reading: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.