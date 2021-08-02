Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Director Sells $39,717.24 in Stock

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Director Tom C. King sold 226 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.74, for a total value of $39,717.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

MEDP traded down $0.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $175.56. The stock had a trading volume of 146,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,545. The stock has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.94 and a beta of 1.34. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.48 and a 1-year high of $196.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.66.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.07. Medpace had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 17.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

MEDP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist boosted their price objective on Medpace from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medpace from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Truist Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $167.90 price objective on shares of Medpace in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Medpace from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Medpace in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Medpace in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Medpace by 88.2% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Medpace in the first quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Medpace in the first quarter valued at $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

