Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.70.

Several equities analysts have commented on CRARY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a €14.70 ($17.29) target price (down previously from €14.80 ($17.41)) on shares of Crédit Agricole in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Crédit Agricole from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Crédit Agricole from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Crédit Agricole in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Crédit Agricole to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

Get Crédit Agricole alerts:

OTCMKTS CRARY traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,277. Crédit Agricole has a 52 week low of $3.76 and a 52 week high of $8.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.10.

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. Crédit Agricole had a net margin of 13.79% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The business had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. Equities analysts predict that Crédit Agricole will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.353 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.5%. This is a positive change from Crédit Agricole’s previous annual dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Crédit Agricole’s payout ratio is currently 50.72%.

Crédit Agricole Company Profile

CrÃ©dit Agricole SA provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services worldwide. It operates through five segments: Asset Gathering; French Retail Banking – LCL; International Retail Banking; Specialised Financial Services; and Large Customers. The company offers banking products and services, including savings and current accounts and deposits, finance, payments, and flow management services; consumer finance products; and banking and specialized financial services.

Featured Article: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for Crédit Agricole Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crédit Agricole and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.