Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.70.
Several equities analysts have commented on CRARY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a €14.70 ($17.29) target price (down previously from €14.80 ($17.41)) on shares of Crédit Agricole in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Crédit Agricole from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Crédit Agricole from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Crédit Agricole in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Crédit Agricole to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th.
OTCMKTS CRARY traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,277. Crédit Agricole has a 52 week low of $3.76 and a 52 week high of $8.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.10.
The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.353 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.5%. This is a positive change from Crédit Agricole’s previous annual dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Crédit Agricole’s payout ratio is currently 50.72%.
Crédit Agricole Company Profile
CrÃ©dit Agricole SA provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services worldwide. It operates through five segments: Asset Gathering; French Retail Banking – LCL; International Retail Banking; Specialised Financial Services; and Large Customers. The company offers banking products and services, including savings and current accounts and deposits, finance, payments, and flow management services; consumer finance products; and banking and specialized financial services.
