Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.500-$3.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.600. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Williams Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Otter Tail in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Otter Tail from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Shares of OTTR traded up $0.36 on Monday, reaching $51.15. 100,616 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,271. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.94. Otter Tail has a 12 month low of $35.36 and a 12 month high of $51.54.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $261.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.77 million. Otter Tail had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 11.88%. Otter Tail’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Otter Tail will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

