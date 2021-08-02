Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) Director John James Sullivan Sells 1,250 Shares of Stock

Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) Director John James Sullivan sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.47, for a total value of $363,087.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

John James Sullivan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 1st, John James Sullivan sold 1,250 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.44, for a total value of $334,300.00.

On Tuesday, June 8th, John James Sullivan sold 5,192 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.19, for a total value of $1,340,522.48.

On Tuesday, June 1st, John James Sullivan sold 2,215 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.46, for a total value of $556,983.90.

On Thursday, May 6th, John James Sullivan sold 200 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.05, for a total value of $50,010.00.

On Tuesday, May 4th, John James Sullivan sold 735 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.14, for a total value of $183,852.90.

Shares of NASDAQ MLAB traded down $5.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $289.00. The company had a trading volume of 9,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,960. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 507.78 and a beta of 0.40. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $229.00 and a 12 month high of $307.97. The company has a current ratio of 9.32, a quick ratio of 8.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $268.75.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $37.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.92 million. Mesa Laboratories had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 2.30%. Equities analysts anticipate that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.21%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MLAB. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in Mesa Laboratories by 181.3% in the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 75,113 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $18,289,000 after acquiring an additional 48,409 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Mesa Laboratories by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 817,917 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $199,163,000 after acquiring an additional 41,685 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Mesa Laboratories by 321.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,557 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,762,000 after acquiring an additional 14,920 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Mesa Laboratories by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 109,025 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,251,000 after acquiring an additional 13,049 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Mesa Laboratories by 87.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,565 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,328,000 after acquiring an additional 11,945 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

About Mesa Laboratories

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products in the United States, Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. The company's Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment manufactures and sells biological, cleaning, and chemical indicators that are used to assess the effectiveness of sterilization and disinfection processes in the hospital, dental, medical device, and pharmaceutical industries.

