C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) Insider Stewart Fisher Sells 18,104 Shares

C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) insider Stewart Fisher sold 18,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $814,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of C4 Therapeutics stock traded up $1.66 during trading on Monday, hitting $44.80. 304,971 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 359,985. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 8.55 and a quick ratio of 8.55. C4 Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.40 and a 1 year high of $48.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.13.
C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $7.43 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that C4 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CCCC shares. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 25th. Brookline Capital Acquisition started coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded C4 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on C4 Therapeutics from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.50.
C4 Therapeutics Company Profile
C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader that is in preclinical stage targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.
