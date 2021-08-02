Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) SVP Sells $2,815,230.00 in Stock

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 28,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.78, for a total transaction of $2,815,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Forrest Eugene Norrod also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 28,500 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.35, for a total transaction of $2,318,475.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD traded up $2.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $108.63. The stock had a trading volume of 115,164,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,799,613. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.50 and a 1 year high of $110.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $86.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.01.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 39.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,127,794 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $103,430,000 after acquiring an additional 86,650 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1,317.9% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,041 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 3,756 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 625,798 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $57,392,000 after acquiring an additional 201,624 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,416,596 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $221,632,000 after buying an additional 78,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,020 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after buying an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

AMD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (up from $107.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.81.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

