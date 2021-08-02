Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) EVP Joakim Weidemanis Sells 6,700 Shares

Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.93, for a total value of $2,002,831.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Joakim Weidemanis also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Danaher alerts:

On Tuesday, July 27th, Joakim Weidemanis sold 16,467 shares of Danaher stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.45, for a total value of $4,766,373.15.

NYSE:DHR traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $297.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,188,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,520,030. The company has a market cap of $212.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.70. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $192.51 and a one year high of $300.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $266.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $7.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 17.68%. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 9.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.31%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DHR shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Danaher from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Danaher from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. boosted their price objective on Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Danaher from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.93.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Danaher by 4.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 62,313 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,025,000 after acquiring an additional 2,507 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Danaher by 29.0% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 145,244 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,758,000 after acquiring an additional 32,661 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Danaher by 27.3% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 27,265 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,138,000 after acquiring an additional 5,841 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 9.6% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 12,826 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in Danaher by 16.3% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 306,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $68,915,000 after acquiring an additional 42,930 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.50% of the company’s stock.

About Danaher

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

Featured Article: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.