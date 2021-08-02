McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Receives $218.33 Average PT from Brokerages

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $218.33.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MCK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $231.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $231.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $192.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

MCK traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $203.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,179,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,114,330. McKesson has a 52 week low of $141.32 and a 52 week high of $206.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70. The stock has a market cap of $32.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.38.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $59.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.08 billion. McKesson had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a positive return on equity of 95.80%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that McKesson will post 19.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 9.76%.

In other McKesson news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 198 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.85, for a total value of $38,184.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,898.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 145 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.56, for a total transaction of $27,486.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,447,219.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,999 shares of company stock worth $2,784,193. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCK. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in McKesson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in McKesson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Savior LLC increased its holdings in McKesson by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in McKesson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in McKesson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 85.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

