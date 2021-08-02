PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) Short Interest Update

PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 664,600 shares, an increase of 31.3% from the June 30th total of 506,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 231,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NYSE PTR traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $41.97. 161,921 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 209,047. PetroChina has a 12 month low of $27.67 and a 12 month high of $51.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $76.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 0.86.

PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter. PetroChina had a return on equity of 4.69% and a net margin of 3.23%. The company had revenue of $85.12 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that PetroChina will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in PetroChina during the first quarter valued at about $244,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PetroChina in the first quarter worth about $611,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of PetroChina in the first quarter worth about $138,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of PetroChina in the first quarter worth about $1,587,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of PetroChina by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,571 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on PetroChina from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. UBS Group cut PetroChina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on PetroChina from $4.13 to $4.35 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PetroChina from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, HSBC raised PetroChina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.18.

About PetroChina

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

