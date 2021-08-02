Short Interest in P10 Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PIOE) Rises By 30.2%

P10 Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PIOE) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,700 shares, an increase of 30.2% from the June 30th total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
OTCMKTS:PIOE traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.80. 11,687 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,416. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.52. P10 has a twelve month low of $2.45 and a twelve month high of $8.09.
P10 Company Profile
