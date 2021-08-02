Short Interest in P10 Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PIOE) Rises By 30.2%

P10 Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PIOE) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,700 shares, an increase of 30.2% from the June 30th total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

OTCMKTS:PIOE traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.80. 11,687 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,416. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.52. P10 has a twelve month low of $2.45 and a twelve month high of $8.09.

P10 Company Profile

P10 Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-asset class private market solutions provider company in the alternative asset management industry in the United States. The company offers private equity, venture capital, private credit, and impact investing strategy services, as well as primary fund of funds, secondary investment, direct investment and co-investments, and separate accounts services.

