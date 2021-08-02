Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,500 shares, an increase of 33.1% from the June 30th total of 52,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 111,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

NYSE IIM traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $16.98. 117,212 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,243. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $14.53 and a one year high of $17.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.47.

Get Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust alerts:

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 14th were paid a dividend of $0.064 per share. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 13th.

In other Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust news, Portfolio Manager Timothy M. O’reilly purchased 3,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.08 per share, for a total transaction of $59,817.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the portfolio manager now owns 1,850 shares in the company, valued at $29,748. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 6.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IIM. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 138,211 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after purchasing an additional 4,385 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 48,374 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 16,760 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 273,411 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,278,000 after purchasing an additional 10,490 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 229.4% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 51,387 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 35,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 158.8% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 22,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter. 15.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.