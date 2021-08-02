Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) to Buy

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $26.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.84% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Brixmor Property Group Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a portfolio of grocery-anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers primarily in the United States. Brixmor Property Group Inc. is based in United States. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.35.

Shares of Brixmor Property Group stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $22.84. 1,824,064 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,233,520. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.95. Brixmor Property Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.58 and a fifty-two week high of $24.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 60.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.71.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.22). Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 4.42%. The firm had revenue of $279.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Angela M. Aman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,080,848. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total transaction of $169,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $707,550. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 23,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 95,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 26,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 36,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regent Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 35,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

