NFTLootBox Hits Market Cap of $825,479.10 (LOOT)

NFTLootBox (CURRENCY:LOOT) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 2nd. One NFTLootBox coin can currently be bought for $36.53 or 0.00092426 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, NFTLootBox has traded down 4.6% against the dollar. NFTLootBox has a total market cap of $825,479.10 and approximately $397,031.00 worth of NFTLootBox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002532 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001887 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.41 or 0.00046587 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.70 or 0.00102981 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.14 or 0.00139515 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39,317.26 or 0.99485733 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002621 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $333.62 or 0.00844173 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NFTLootBox Profile

NFTLootBox was first traded on November 7th, 2020. NFTLootBox’s total supply is 40,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,599 coins. The Reddit community for NFTLootBox is https://reddit.com/r/NFTLootBox and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NFTLootBox’s official message board is nftlootbox.medium.com . NFTLootBox’s official Twitter account is @NFTLootBox . NFTLootBox’s official website is nftlootbox.com

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTLootBox is a non-Fungible Token (NFT) Project allowing users to Stake the LOOT token to earn Coins. Coins can then be used to open NFT Loot Boxes. The Loot Boxes contain a variety of NFTs – some produced In-House and some from other popular NFT Projects and Artists. NFTLootBox.com is a fairer and more exciting way to distribute NFTs. Now Everyone Has A Chance To Get Rare and Valuable NFTs. “

NFTLootBox Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTLootBox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFTLootBox should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NFTLootBox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

